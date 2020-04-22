The Middle Fork Outfitters Association is seeking volunteers for the 2020 Redd Alert Program on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
A blog on the Idaho Conservation League website said: "This is an incredible opportunity to spend valuable time in the heart of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, recharging and developing a deeper connection with Idaho’s wilderness, wild rivers and salmon."
In coordination with the Middle Fork Outfitters Association, volunteers will be responsible for educating float trip participants about Chinook Salmon spawning areas along the main stem of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. Volunteers are needed for either one- or two-week stints at both Boundary Creek and Indian Creek launch sites between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15. Couples welcome. A daily stipend is available.
"The Idaho Conservation League is proud to support the MFOA in finding volunteers that are passionate about Idaho’s salmon, steelhead, and wild places."
For more information, visit idahosmiddlefork.com/redds/.