Avian influenza could impact Idaho waterfowl hunters yet again this fall, with the virus now discovered across much of the state. Fish and Game biologists are already seeing an increase in reports of avian mortality, the suspected cause of which is high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The AI strain that swept across Idaho earlier this year was extremely deadly, killing birds quickly and with notable clinical signs of neurologic impairment.
To date, AI has been detected in wild birds in the following counties: Ada, Adams, Bear Lake, Bonneville, Canyon, Caribou, Custer, Elmore, Fremont, Gooding, Jefferson, Kootenai, Madison, Nez Perce, Owyhee, Payette, Teton, Twin Falls.
It is also important for bird hunters and falconers to know risks associated with AI. Dog owners should be aware of the possible risks of hunting dogs getting AI from exposure to infected birds, especially dead waterfowl.
Fish and Game welcomes reports from the public and staff regarding dead or sick birds on our online reporting app. Biologists are continuing to monitor reports for changes in locations, numbers and species affected.
Fish and Game staff are reminding the public to remain vigilant when handling birds and use proper personal protective equipment (PPE).