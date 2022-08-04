image007.jpg

Robert L. Meinen, who directed the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) in the 1980s and early 2000s, has died after a long illness, his family confirmed Friday.

Meinen, 73, is the only two-time director of the department and oversaw the expansion of the state park system — and some reductions during lean funding years. The preservation of Mesa Falls — run jointly by IDPR and the U.S. Forest Service – and City of Rocks are among his accomplishments at the department.

