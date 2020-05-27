I’m about recouped from the coronavirus and after nearly three weeks, food is starting to sound good.
Out of the blue it hit me that some homemade bread would really be good. I opened the newspaper and saw Jeanne’s article on sourdough bread. (Editor’s note: ”Starter up: Here’s how to make sourdough starter — and start baking” by Jeanne Huff first appeared in the May 17 Idaho Press Life section.)
When Katy and I first got married we’d make sourdough bread every Sunday afternoon after Church. Back in 1972 “Sports Afield” ran a long article on making sourdough. They listed out numerous ways to make your own starter. I still have that article but now I mainly use a yeast package from Albertsons.
Jeanne’s article prompted me to write this article. I’ve made loaves of bread in the Artisan looking lump (like a cow patty) on a baking sheet. You can add in fresh chopped garlic, olives and all kinds of herbs or vegetables.
But my favorite bread is just a plain loaf of bread. I’ll mix my flour (4-5 cups) with ½ cup of sugar and a package of yeast. Then mix in your water and work it until it is of the right consistency. Then put the dough aside and let it rise. Katy will cover the pan with a damp rag and place it in a warm oven which will speed up the rising process. But don’t have the oven hot or it will kill the yeast. Or you can set it up on top of the fridge and let it rise.
In an hour or two it should be working. When it has almost doubled in size break off enough to fill a bread pan about three-quarters of the way. Work the dough just slightly and put it in the bread pan and let it rise again.
OK, I don’t know why but one twist that will make the bread taste 10 times better is to bake it in a Lodge cast iron bread pan. It’s to die for.
Cook at 350 degrees until it is almost a slight golden brown on top. Right before it starts browning, I’ll cut a few slices of butter and grease up the top and then finish baking.
When done pull it out. Usually with a butter knife you can run it around the edge of the pan and it will literally fall out. We eat it hot right out of the oven.
One other item you’ll want is a serrated bread knife. If you try to use a regular butcher knife it will smash the loaf. I got a Spyderco bread knife and love it. Cut slices and smear with butter and get ready to gorge. We’ll eat this alone for a meal a lot of times. It is amazing how awesome just a plain slice of bread smeared with butter is.
And use real butter. Katy read somewhere that margarine is bad for you but butter is good. I’m all for that theory and will not investigate the validity at all.
Now I’m hungry for some homemade bread. I’m going to make some tomorrow morning. Happy eating!