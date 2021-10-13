Holiday Bazaar Blast coming your way soon By JEANNE HUFF jhuff@idahopress.com Jeanne Huff Boise Weekly Editor Author email Oct 13, 2021 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Jeanne Huff Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Are you having a holiday bazaar? Or maybe you know of one?If so, please send them my way.I will be putting together an Idaho Press Holiday Bazaar Blast and want to get as many local holiday bazaars as possible listed. If you are having one, or know about one, please send:Name of bazaar, location and addressWhat will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)Bazaar dates and timesDeadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast: Friday, Oct. 15.In order to be included, all listings must be submitted on our website. Go to “Submissions” on the homepage and fill out the form: idahopress.com. Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bazaar Blast Holiday Commerce One Website Idaho Press Homepage Jeanne Huff Boise Weekly Editor Author email Follow Jeanne Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments