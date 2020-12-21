On Dec. 25, Tamarack Resort announced it will be spreading Christmas cheer by giving away free lift tickets "to everyone who arrives at the resort dressed as Old Saint Nick, Ms. Claus or one of Santa's elves.
In order to get your present, you must arrive by noon and stop at the ticket desk, located in the Sports Dome — "and our Holiday gift to you will be a free day on the slopes," said the press release.
The ski-free gift has one caveat: "We request that all our Santas meet at the Tamarack Express lift at 1 p.m. for a Santa run!"
Ticket can only be used on Dec. 25, one ticket per Santa, rules and restrictions may apply.
Bogus Basin open for 7-night-a-week operations
Night skiing operations are going full on at Bogus Basin, thanks to early season snowfall and strong snowmaking efforts, the nonprofit announced.
“Bogus Basin offers one of the largest night skiing operations in the country, and 42% more hours of operation than most ski areas. It is truly one of the best values in the industry,” said General Manager Brad Wilson. Bogus Basin’s night skiing terrain is served by four chairlifts, including three high speed quads. There are 20 lit runs, covering over 200 acres.
Night skiing hours have been extended by an hour this year and will begin at 3 instead of 4 p.m. The change was made as part of Bogus Basin’s efforts to encourage skiers and riders to visit during off-peak days and hours. Visitation levels are typically lowest at the area on midweek days and after 3 p.m. Additionally, adult lift ticket prices drop from $69 (plus tax) to $34 (plus tax) after 3.
Although night season passes are no longer available, night lift tickets are available for purchase. Tickets are available to buy online, in advance, or in person at the Simplot Lodge ticket window. Online purchase is recommended, as quantities will be limited.
Officials at the area strongly encourage skiers and boarders to familiarize themselves with the area’s COVID-19 safety protocols before heading to the mountain. Face coverings are required at all times, except while eating in designated areas or when physically distanced on the slopes.
Access to lodge facilities is now restricted to takeout food and beverage, restroom facilities, and to briefly warm up. More information about Bogus Basin’s COVID-19 protocols can be found on the website at: bogusbasin.org.
Weekend operating hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weekday operating hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.