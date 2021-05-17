BOISE — Officials in Boise say hikers should be prepared to see emergency vehicles in the foothills this summer as rescue crews respond to a growing number of calls caused by increased traffic.
Traffic on Ridge to Rivers trails in the Boise Foothills has tripled over the past year, wrote the Boise Fire Department in a news release.
Last year, firefighters made 23 technical foothills rescues, according to the news release. The department recently added a new electric motorcycle to the fleet because of the growing number of calls, Boise Fire said.
“Our firefighters respond to these trails multiple times per week in the summer, sometimes even multiple times in one day,” said Boise Fire in an informational video the department posted on Youtube featuring safety tips.
“The Ridge to Rivers Trail System is an incredible amenity and with the increase in use we want to remind trail users to be prepared with the right equipment, including packing enough water and bringing a cell phone while hiking or riding in the Boise Foothills,” said Boise Fire Battalion Chief Terry Theriot. “It’s often difficult for rescue teams to quickly access different areas of the foothills, so you may see us responding on all-terrain vehicles or electric motorcycles.”
According to Boise Fire, the department’s vehicles are marked with logos even if the crew members is not wearing a marked Boise Fire uniform. Emergency responders may also be using these vehicles on trails where motorized vehicles are not normally allowed, the department said.
Crew members will always try to announce themselves when passing hikers and riders on a call and appreciate trail users stepping off the trail to allow emergency crews to pass so they can reach their destination quickly. said Boise Fire.
“Summer is the busiest season on the trails, and we encourage everyone to know their limits and be careful,” said David Gordon, Ridge to Rivers program manager. “It’s up to all of us to be kind, mindful and prepared when we recreate in the foothills out of respect for all users.”