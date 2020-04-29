On Sunday, I went for a hike. Not just any hike — Cervidae Peak is the steepest one around these parts, IMHO, at 3 miles with an elevation of 2,000 feet, give or take. But it is also, to my mind, one of the most beautiful spring hikes.
The wildflowers are all abloom right now and the hike gave me gifts for all my senses: the sweet scent wafting from a mustard-yellow flowering bush perfumed the first third of my trek, meadow larks warbled hither and yon as the wind soughed through, sending whispers through the brush — and a sip of well-deserved water as I took a break on the trail never tasted so good.
Here are some tips if you go: bring plenty of water, sunscreen, a couple of protein bars and a handful of nuts (I go with almonds), a hat — and don’t forget walking sticks. This trail is steep! It may not seem so bad going up, but coming down is really tricky because of all of the loose rock scree. Even so, I side-step-crab-walked down the really skittery parts.
If you make it to the top — there’s one part near the end where you will walk on a ledge hugging the rockface — you’ll be able to sign the climber’s log. At the end of the trail, I got this photo overlooking Spring Shores marina.
HOW TO GET THERE: Drive past the Spring Shores marina and park in the first pullout you come to. The trailhead is across the road. Plan on half a day. Take a sandwich for up top.