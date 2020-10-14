Over the past 50 years, tens of thousands of walkers have raised more than $500 million through the annual CROP Hunger Walk and the Canyon County Walk has raised over $330,000 over the past 37 years.
In a press release the organization announced this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, the CROP Hunger Walk will be virtual and is slated to take place tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 18.
The Canyon County CROP Hunger Walk and some 700 other communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme: "Ending hunger one step at a time."
Walkers can sign up online and walk in isolation to show their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who must walk to live — as well as with the millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites here in the U.S.
These are the local ministries sharing in the funds for 2020: Wilder Food Bank, Caldwell Salvation Army and the Nampa Seventh Day Adventist Food Pantry.
It’s easy to sign up and donate to the walk. Just Google: "Canyon County Crop Hunger Walk" then click register or donate. You and your team members can make donations by credit card or Pay Pal and a receipt will be sent through email for tax purposes. You can also contact Vicki Tieszen at vickitieszen@cableone.net or 208-454-3280 for more information.