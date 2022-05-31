Healthy minded people have navigated the collective inundation of preventative medicine/healthy living as a methodology towards longevity and functionality maintenance. These dictums of a prospective livelihood are tried and true common-sense adaptations like routine exercise, proper ergonomics, risk avoidance behavior and routine follow-up visits to healthcare providers.
Lifelong lessons that have become cultural and top of mind.
Your spinal column is a complex entity of bones, muscles, tendons and fascial supports which extends from the base of the skull to the tailbone. Whereby the knee and all its complexities have three major joint complexes, the spine has over 360 in total and the obtuse mechanics during its motions. The mechanics of motion and ambulation may have similar parallels, yet the complexities surrounding a structure protecting our nervous systems is obvious.
When it comes to focusing in on the foundation of our bodies, the vertebral column actively and passively supports our core, so its health maintenance as an organ system is a unique approach.
By far and large, most spinal difficulties are due to a traumatic event. For example, lifting, bending and repetitive forces that place the spine in a compromising position such as a forward flexed and rotated position, routinely cause stressors to either an already weakened or incapable structure, resulting in injury. Avoiding unassisted heavy lifting is probably the sagest advice, but in most occupations, this is difficult to avoid.
Listed below are common sense discussions related to healthy spine maintenance and prevention for a forward minded person.
1. Ergonomics: Improper posture increases the stress and load on the spine. Keeping good posture and using products such as ergonomic office chairs can reduce back or neck pain. Susceptible individuals should be especially mindful of their abilities and wear support when necessary and available.
2. Exercise: Exercise is important for multiple reasons for people with back or neck pain. Exercises can help avoid a loss in range of motion or stretch muscles and ligaments surrounding pain driving nervous tissue. Yoga, Pilates, and Tai Chi focus on controlled, core exercising and do so in a regimented manner.
3. Nutrition, Diet and Weight Loss: Extra weight puts stress on the back and can either cause back pain or make recovery slower. Diet is important because the spine needs certain nutrients for strength.
4. Sleep and Insomnia: Insomnia is common in patients who experience back or neck pain. Treating sleep problems with medication or optimal pillow and mattress selection can help reduce pain.
5. Stop Smoking: Smoking makes a person more susceptible to back pain and it is especially harmful to anyone undergoing a spinal fusion procedure.
6. Bone Strength: Maintaining good bone strength goes in hand with good diet and avoiding products such as nicotine. However, genetics and age also play a role. Screening for osteoporosis and treating when identified is very important in lowering the risk for painful compression fractures and other complications.
Paying attention to your overall health can help keep your spine healthy, and help you lead a pain-free and active life.