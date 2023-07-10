Erin Reilly

Erin Reilly

Do you feel like your allergies are getting worse? They may be. New research published by the National Academy of Sciences shows that pollen seasons start 20 days earlier, are 10 days longer, and feature 21% more pollen than in 1990. The researchers suggest that this is due to climate change, and therefore will likely continue to worsen in the future. It is often recommended to start taking allergy medication at least two weeks before seasonal symptoms typically appear. That means treatment for spring allergies will now begin around Valentine’s Day!

Allergies affect many different organs in our body, but Otolaryngologists specialize in managing allergic disease of the ears, nose and throat. The most common allergy symptoms within the head and neck region are nasal congestion, rhinorrhea (a runny nose), postnasal drip, itchy nose or throat, sneezing and a cough. The most common allergic condition seen in my clinic is allergic rhinitis, which is inflammation of the inside of the nose caused by pollen, dust, mold or other irritants.

