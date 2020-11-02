MERIDIAN — The City of Meridian announced in a press release it will follow Governor Little’s lead and roll back a phase for internal operations. Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the Treasure Valley, and reports from local hospitals showing increased concern for capacities, slight changes will be made to hours of operations for City facilities.
City facilities will be open to the public from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The adjusted hours of operation took effect Monday, Nov. 2 and remain in effect until further notice.
City employees will use the hour at the beginning and end of their work day when facilities are closed to the public to focus on cleaning workspaces and equipment in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The City has taken measured safety precautions throughout the pandemic to protect both employees and customers. To better assist with social distancing, a number of employees continue to work remotely and hand sanitizer and face coverings are readily available throughout the building.
Public meetings such as City Council and Commission meetings continue to operate in a hybrid format, utilizing teleconference technology while remaining open for those that wish to attend in person.
With electronic options to complete nearly all transactions, residents are reminded that city business is easier to accomplish online more now than ever before. Go to the website for more information on how to conduct city business from the comfort and safety of your own home or office.
Visit meridiancity.org/coronavirus for the most current COVID-19 updates from the City of Meridian.