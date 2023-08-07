Katie Sullivan

Katie Sullivan

Take a moment and visualize a 9-month-old infant. He’s in a room with other infants, all crawling around and playing with various toys. He’s curious and picking up all sorts of items and placing them in his mouth, exploring this colorful, textural environment. Moments later, he begins to feel hungry and signals this to his mother who is just a few feet away.

She is also taking in this fun scene while noticing the runny nose of another infant just on the other side of her son. She smiles though, knowing that her strong immune system is responding to all the germs around her. She smiles even wider knowing that her breast milk incorporates the specific antibodies being produced in response to these germs and that her son is receiving this protection. Isn’t that just so cool?

