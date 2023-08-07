Take a moment and visualize a 9-month-old infant. He’s in a room with other infants, all crawling around and playing with various toys. He’s curious and picking up all sorts of items and placing them in his mouth, exploring this colorful, textural environment. Moments later, he begins to feel hungry and signals this to his mother who is just a few feet away.
She is also taking in this fun scene while noticing the runny nose of another infant just on the other side of her son. She smiles though, knowing that her strong immune system is responding to all the germs around her. She smiles even wider knowing that her breast milk incorporates the specific antibodies being produced in response to these germs and that her son is receiving this protection. Isn’t that just so cool?
The arrival of a new baby is one of the most joyful, beautiful, and sacred experiences we have as humans. It also results in many transitions, decisions, and emotions. One of those is the consideration of feeding your baby.
The current recommendation from health authorities like the World Health Organization and the American Academy of Pediatrics is exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months of life and continued breastfeeding with complementary foods for at least two years.
That said, breastfeeding is a learned experience for both the mother and the newborn, and many variables influence that learning curve. The more a family is informed (from reliable sources) about breastfeeding prior to the baby’s arrival, and the more support they have in place during the first few weeks after the birth, the more positive that experience will be. I realized this early in my nursing career when I worked in maternity.
During my orientation to supporting moms and babies, I was fascinated by how dynamic breastmilk is and how important it is for a newborn’s transition to life outside of the womb. Yes, humans are mammals, and it is the biological norm for newborns and infants to receive their mother’s milk. But did you know that a baby’s first milk, called colostrum, has a high concentration of antibodies and white blood cells, which help protect the baby from infections and diseases in the extra-uterine environment?
Another interesting fact is that when babies are born, their gut lining is permeable, which means unwanted bacteria can be absorbed into the bloodstream. Colostrum coats and seals the gut lining so that these harmful pathogens are not absorbed. So, this first milk is so very important as the baby moves from a protected environment in the mother’s womb to a world full of microorganisms and potentially harmful toxins and chemicals.
As the baby grows, so too does the mother’s milk, in volume and in composition. After the first several days, breast milk has a higher concentration of fat, sugars, and calories, which accommodates the rapid growth a newborn is going through. Then from about four weeks, the mature milk provides higher levels of proteins, enzymes, sugars, growth factors, minerals, and vitamins, all the building blocks to sustain the growth and development of your baby/infant/child.
For as long as the mother is providing milk, she is giving her child protective antibodies to support their developing immune system.
Another interesting fact is that breast milk can change from day to day, and even from one feeding to the next, based upon what mom or baby has been exposed to and what defense mechanisms are needed in response.
Breast milk is amazing stuff! For families navigating the path of feeding their baby, remember that it is a dynamic journey with bumps along the way, but the gift of your milk is priceless for their growth and development, however much and for however long it is provided.
Surround yourself with your network of family and friends supporting your feeding goals and reach out to a trained lactation consultant for specific guidance when needed. Saint Alphonsus has wonderful lactation teams that can help new moms with this miracle of life.
Katie Sullivan, RN, IBCLC is Lactation Program Coordinator at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center