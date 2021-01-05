A number of health care professionals thought two factors born of the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns and stay-at-home restrictions might predict a baby boom nine months down the road. One had to do with the fact that countless couples were suddenly relegated to their bedrooms in a sort of Twilight Zone-ish honeymoon scenario. The other was due to those early-on supply-chain interruptions that affected everything from toilet paper — to condoms.
In a March 31, 2020, Idaho Press story two local doctors — Dr. Kenny Bramwell with St. Luke's and Dr. Eve Preus with Saint Alphonsus — weighed in on the possibility of a "corronials" baby boom.
"It does stand to reason," said Dr. Bramwell. "Everybody's locked up at home, they can't go anywhere … ."
And from Dr. Preus: "A baby boom? We have been laughing about this at the office since (THE SHUTDOWN) began."
Well… that predicted baby boom looks to be more of a bust. A forbes.com article published in October said births are declining and cited The Brookings Institution as estimating that the U.S. birth rate will decline by another 7-10% next year. The article also said one of the reasons women don't want to get pregnant is the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, there hasn't been a noted decline, said Saint Alphonsus spokesperson Mark Snider but there also hasn't been a boom — yet.
"At our Treasure Valley hospitals, we've had a pretty average number of births," Snider said. "Nothing has spiked up or down."
Snider added that might change come January and moving forward.
Anita Kissée, spokesperson for St. Luke's Health System, reports similar results, so far. "Looking at our numbers for the last three months, they do not suggest any sort of a baby boom," Kissée wrote in an email, adding there may be changes this month and early next month, "which would align more with the timing."