CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center announced in a press release it is seeking applications for Allied Healthcare Scholarships. Two or more applicants will be awarded scholarships by West Valley ranging from $250 to $2,000 per recipient. The recipients are non-employee students who are pursuing a two, three or four-year degree in an allied healthcare degree program, such as nursing, medical technology (lab), medical records, radiology/imaging, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, etc.
Those applying must also be students who have or will graduate from a high school in Canyon or Owyhee County or have residence in Canyon or Owyhee County, and are attending a postsecondary program in Idaho or Eastern Oregon.
Awards are based on academic performance, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, work experience, and a statement of personal and educational goals and objectives.
Applications and supporting documents must be mailed to West Valley Medical Center, Attn: Human Resources, 1717 Arlington Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605 by Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5 p.m. MST. Questions? Email Kelly.brooks@hcahealthcare.com.
To fill out an application, visit this website: tinyurl.com/wvmcscholar21.