CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA announced in a press release they have teamed up to carry on a 15-year community tradition to benefit the Caldwell YMCA Wellness Programs with a walk/run for the whole family. This year's West Valley Rock'n'Run 5k/10k is going virtual again for the safety of the community. It will be held Saturday, May 1 to Friday, May 7. Registration is $10 and all who register will receive a reusable bag and medal during a drive-thru packet pick-up, Friday, April 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the hospital's main entrance (1717 Arlington Ave, Caldwell, 83605).
"This is a beloved community tradition so we are thrilled to be able to bring family and friends together virtually," said Kaycee Emery, West Valley Marketing Director and Race Chair. "This way, small groups can get together safely and walk or run their favorite routes, all while raising money for a great cause that supports wellness for families who may not have access to these fantastic programs at our local YMCA."
Erik Bullock, executive director of the Caldwell YMCA, said the support is welcome. “We appreciate the support of our programs," he said. "Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Treasure Valley Family YMCA’s commitment to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, has remained the same. The Y creates welcoming, inclusive spaces where people of all abilities can access the support they need. By offering financial assistance to access programs within our facilities or providing services outside the four walls in healthcare centers, schools, and other places in the community, no one is turned away due to the inability to pay."
There is still time to register for the race. Go to the website: ymcatvidaho.org.
Once registered, participants choose a day between Saturday, May 1 and Friday, May 7, then decide on a location and time that works for their schedule. Once complete with 3.1 miles or 6.1 miles, they can then submit results and share 5k or 10k pictures on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #WestValleyRockNRun. Be sure to tag @TVFamilyYMCA and @WestValleyMedCtr.