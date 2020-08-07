CALDWELL—In the midst of uncertain times, West Valley Medical Center announced it has launched a Consult-A-Nurse program to give families an easy way to ask a registered nurse a question 24/7. The program is simple and free for the public to use. Consult-A-Nurse is geared to help people make better informed decisions about their health and, in many cases, simply give them peace of mind, particularly as a new school year approaches, said the release.
"We recognize the importance of offering our community a safe place that is easily accessible to answer their questions, said Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer. "We are currently seeing many people hold off in seeking medical care in emergent situations. This is not only a way to give those calling peace of mind, but to also encourage those who should seek care to do so."
Data from other markets serviced by HCA Healthcare — West Valley's parent company — that have instituted the service show that between 20-25% of calls end up needing emergency level care.
“We’re proud to offer this service to the community, especially at a time when so many have health-related questions," said Tracee Hendershott, West Valley Medical Center chief nursing officer. "It will allow for either peace of mind or next step guidance, regardless of what the situation is. It gives the community and individuals another reliable, evidence-based resource to be able to get information and make decisions.”
Consult-A-Nurse providers follow triage protocols to advise callers and provide information on a range of health topics, including children’s health, cardiac services, diabetes care, men’s and women’s health, neurology/stroke, orthopedics, sleep disorders, spine care, among many others.
Nurses are available by phone 24 hours a day at 208-455-3995. More information can be found at westvalleymedctr.com.