CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center announced in a press release that a heart doctor in Caldwell is one of the first in the Treasure Valley to successfully use shockwaves to treat coronary artery disease. This FDA-approved innovative technology is the newest treatment option available to patients at West Valley Medical Center with severely calcified coronary artery disease, said the release.
“I’m very grateful for advanced technologies like this one, because we sometimes see deposits of calcium in the walls of the blocked arteries, and opening those blockages up can be very challenging,” said Dr. Saeed Payvar, of West Valley Medical Center. “With the use of shockwaves, we are able to treat some of the toughest blockages in the arteries, whether it be in the heart or elsewhere in the body.”
The technology uses sonic pressure waves, also known as shockwaves, that pass through soft arterial tissue and disrupt deposits of calcium in the vessel wall. After “softening up” the calcium, the artery can be expanded at low pressure and a stent is then safely implanted to improve blood flow, with minimal trauma to normal arterial tissue. Dr. Payvar was the first in the state to utilize this same treatment for patients with peripheral arterial disease in 2018. Peripheral arterial disease is a circulatory problem in which narrowed arteries reduce blood flow to a patient’s limbs.
“This latest advancement makes it possible for us to provide an even higher level of service than ever before to our patients here in Caldwell,” said Dr. Payvar.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, said the release. Each year, more than 600,000 people in the U.S. die of heart disease. As people grow older, plaque in the arteries evolves into calcium deposits, which can narrow the artery. Physicians often use stents to open an artery, and of the approximately 1 million patients who undergo a stent procedure each year, 30% have problematic calcium that increases their risk for adverse events.
The new shockwave technology, also known as intravascular lithotripsy, allows physicians to “soften up” the problematic calcium using sonic pressure waves so the artery can be safely expanded, and blood flow is restored with the placement of a stent and without unnecessary complications.