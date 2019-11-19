CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center has received its 11th consecutive “A” grade in the biannual Hospital Safety Grades published by The Leapfrog Group, according to a press release. West Valley is one of only four hospitals in Idaho to achieve this designation, the release said. The designation recognizes “exceptional performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.” Hospitals that earn top grades consistently meet 28 evidence-based, national measures.
“Safety is the most important attribute, which is why I’m proud of our continued achievement of the ‘A’ Safety Grade,” Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center CEO said.
The “A” grade for fall 2019 is a continuation of West Valley’s record of top honors from The Leapfrog Group. Since the first Hospital Safety Grade review in 2012, the hospital has achieved 14 “A” grades — the most of any facility in Idaho.
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level — from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors — and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
Several initiatives contribute to the high level of patient safety at West Valley Medical Center, said the press release, including a multidisciplinary safety committee as well as several safety programs to improve patient outcomes and enhance each patient’s personal experience. Additionally, West Valley and HCA Healthcare’s Sepsis Predication and Optimization of Therapy (SPOT) is helping clinicians detect sepsis up to 18 hours sooner. The algorithm-driven, real-time sepsis alert system has been called a “smoke detector for sepsis,” said the release.
Another initiative, called enhanced surgical recovery, is helping patients achieve a more successful pre- and post-surgical process. The program is aimed at utilizing effective pain management without opioids and reducing length of stay in the hospital for patients as well as reducing potential complications.
The Leapfrog Group Safety Grades were compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading experts on patient safety and is designed to give the public information they can use to educate themselves and their families, said the release. For more information including a full analysis of the data and methodology used in determining Hospital Safety Grades, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.