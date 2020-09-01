West Valley Medical Center has announced it is launching a Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC). The new volunteer committee will provide insight to hospital leadership from the perspective of patients and family, according to a press release.
“We are excited to launch this new council to better connect with our community and continue to raise the bar when it comes to serving our patients,” Betsy Hunsicker, chief executive officer for West Valley Medical Center, said in the press release.
The Patient and Family Advisory Council will consist of five to 10 patients and family members, representing diverse groups within the community, who would serve a one-year term. There may be up to five hospital staff members, not to exceed more than 50 percent of the council. Meetings will be held at least every quarter or as needed, and will be held virtually for the time being.
Those interesting in applying can visit westvalleymedctr.com for more information and the application.
“Our patients and families have a voice and this council only demonstrates our eagerness to listen to their feedback,” Renee DeHaas, director of quality and risk management for West Valley Medical Center, said in the release. “It will help us ensure all patient-family interactions add value to the services we provide and exceed our satisfaction standard.”