CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center is seeking applications for Allied Healthcare Scholarships, it said in a press release. Two or more scholarships are awarded each year ranging from $250 to $2,000 per recipient to non-employee students who are pursuing a two-, three- or four-year degree in an allied healthcare degree program, such as nursing, medical technology (lab), medical records, radiology/imaging, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, etc.
Other scholarship eligibility requirements /restrictions include:
- Must be high school seniors, high school graduates and/or current postsecondary undergraduates.
- Must attend or have graduated from a high school located in Canyon or Owyhee County or have permanent residence in Canyon or Owyhee County and are currently enrolled in a postsecondary program in Idaho or Eastern Oregon.
- Plan to enroll in a minimum of 6 to 11 hours of undergraduate study at an accredited Idaho or Eastern Oregon two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire Academic Year. Online programs meeting the above requirements are accepted.
- Students who are awarded a Jr. Volunteer Scholarship and/or Auxiliary Scholarship will not be eligible for the Allied Healthcare Scholarship in the same year.
- If you have previously received an Allied Healthcare Scholarship you are not eligible. This is a one-time scholarship.
- Must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher in current program.
Send questions via email to Kelly.brooks@hcahealthcare.com.
Applications and supporting documents must be mailed to West Valley Medical Center by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13.