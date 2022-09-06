...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center announced in a press release that it has launched a unique and time-saving opportunity for patients looking to schedule an important screening. The hospital’s new direct screening colonoscopy program provides community members the opportunity to schedule the screening directly with a provider online without having to schedule an office visit first.
“Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men and women combined in our country, so we want to make it as easy as possible to get people in to be screened. Eliminating any barriers is our goal,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, Chief Medical Officer.
The American Cancer Society now recommends people at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at 45.
“Our direct screening colonoscopy program is a no-hassle, patient-centered approach to colorectal cancer screening,” said Betsy Hunsicker, Chief Executive Officer, West Valley Medical Center. “For most patients, there is no need to visit your physician before your screening colonoscopy and many insurances will cover this preventative service.”
“We’ve worked together as a team to be able to offer this service to our community because we feel it’s important to make it as easy as possible for our patients to have access to the screenings they need to stay on top of their health,” said Jodi Augustus, director of Surgical Services, West Valley Medical Center.
A colonoscopy is a simple, diagnostic test that looks for polyps and cancer of the colon. Colonoscopies take about 30 minutes, during which time you will be comfortably sedated. In fact, most patients report a positive experience and are able to return to normal activities and diet the next day.