CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center announced in a press release that it has launched a unique and time-saving opportunity for patients looking to schedule an important screening. The hospital’s new direct screening colonoscopy program provides community members the opportunity to schedule the screening directly with a provider online without having to schedule an office visit first.

“Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men and women combined in our country, so we want to make it as easy as possible to get people in to be screened. Eliminating any barriers is our goal,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, Chief Medical Officer.

