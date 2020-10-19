CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center announced it is hosting “Crush the Crisis” on Saturday, October 24 from 9:00 a.m. - noon. Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. The event, in partnership with the Caldwell Police Department, aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. A drive-through will be set up at the main entrance of the hospital (1717 Arlington Ave, Caldwell, Idaho 83605) so the public can easily drive up and drop off their unused medication(s).
The press release said West Valley is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s second annual national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. In fall 2019, 100 HCA Healthcare facilities in 16 states collected 5,887 pounds of unused and expired medications at nationwide events. Sixty-five pounds were collected at West Valley during last year's first annual event.
Law enforcement officers from the Caldwell Police Department will be collecting: Tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).
Officers will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets or liquids at the event.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including universal masking, social distancing, removal of high-touch items and the drive-through collection.
Opioid addiction is a national health crisis. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018, with more than half attributed to opioids.
"A significant number of opioid addictions and overdose deaths come from individuals accessing unused opioid prescriptions of family and friends. That's why events like this are so important, not only to provide an opportunity for the community to properly dispose of medications but also to educate," said Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Chief Executive Officer.
Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty. For every 10 suspected overdoses reported to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP) in May 2019, 14 overdoses were reported in May 2020.