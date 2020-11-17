West Valley Medical Center added a front row parking space on Veterans Day dedicated to those who have served our country.
“We installed a sign at West Valley to show our gratitude all year long for those who have served our country,” said Kaycee Emery, director of marketing and PR at West Valley Medical Center. “Veterans, we now have a front row parking spot reserved just for you.”
Grant Spalding. a nurse in the ICU and Army Veteran lead the effort, said Emery. “Grant served our country and now serves our patients as well as our community. We are grateful for him and all of our Veterans!”