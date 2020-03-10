CALDWELL — West Valley Medical Center’s med/surg and OR teams have been recognized with the HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Awards, an annual program that recognizes and rewards exemplary nursing units at HCA Healthcare sites of care. The “Unit of Distinction” designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations.
According to a press release, in 2019, about 2,200 HCA Healthcare nursing units participated in the program and were scored on around 20 different criteria to determine which would receive the 2019 Unit of Distinction honor. West Valley’s med/surg team scored in the top 5% of all HCA Healthcare medical surgical, critical care, emergency services, surgical services, behavioral health and women’s and children’s nursing units. West Valley’s OR team scored in the top 10%, earning them an “Honorable Mention” designation.
“Our nursing teams are committed to excellence every day,” said Betsy Hunsicker, chief executive officer of West Valley Medical Center. “This award highlights their hard work and dedication to not only their patients, but also their colleagues and the hospital.”
Jane Englebright, chief nurse executive and senior vice president of HCA Healthcare, said the awards help unite the nursing community, “all of us, toward a common goal of creating a patient-centered culture and keeping our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”
The Unit of Distinction Awards were launched in 2015 and are an essential component of the nursing strategic plan, said the press release. With about 2,000 sites of care, HCA Healthcare’s 98,000 nurses have the opportunity to choose work across a wide spectrum of clinical and non-clinical settings.