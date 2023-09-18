Jason Ellison

Jason Ellison

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Childhood obesity is quickly becoming a major, if not the primary, health issue in our country. Pediatric obesity rates have tripled in the last three decades. Few people are surprised by this.

Treating and preventing childhood obesity helps protect your child from developing health problems in the future. Obesity is associated with a myriad of conditions such as high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and breathing problems such as asthma.

Recommended for you

Load comments