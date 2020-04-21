Many couples plan for spring weddings, but this year, those April and May “I dos” have become “we don’ts.” Getting married — or buried — in today’s COVID-19 climate is a lot different than it was just a mere two months ago. In fact, during high wedding season, which typically begins in the spring, tying the knot is practically nonexistent.
“Oh, it’s so sad,” said Harmony Bailey, a wedding planner for The Function Event Planning + Management. “We’re not considered essential — we’re an event industry. I’m working from home like everybody else,” Bailey said, adding, with a laugh, “and I’ve definitely applied for unemployment.”
Pretty much all of the spring weddings she had on the books have postponed. “I’ve only had one cancellation so far,” she said. Her next wedding is slated for June 20 — “and that one’s kind of cutting it close … but most of her guests are local so she wants to continue planning,” Bailey said.
Couples are making plans for 2021 weddings, but even that far out, planning arrangements are still very different than before, Bailey said. “There’s a lot of things we usually go out and do that we can’t do right now,” such as taste testing food from caterers or scouting venue locations.
On the bright side, there are still things that can be done from home. “Brides can be doing their seating charts, making their guest lists, writing their vows. … We’re just getting creative. I saw some brides getting married in (medical) masks before things really shut down, and I did have a bride do a bachelorette party on Zoom.” Bailey said she is trying her best to roll with the changes. “If any bride needs to reschedule, I’m doing that for free,” she said.
Funerals? Yes, but with a few tweaks
Jake Garn, the funeral home manager for Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, said that planning a funeral has also become a challenge in today’s environment. “Times are a little bit different,” said Garn. “We’ve had to broaden our toolbox.” For instance, pretty much all of the arrangements are now being made over the phone and internet, although if people really want to come in to the office and go over it all in person, they still can.
“We are allowing family, as long as they adhere to the guidelines,” said Garn. If they come onsite, they will be provided with a mask. “What we’re trying to do is minimize the potential danger to staff,” he said.
For funerals, Garn said friends and family members can attend one in Cloverdale’s chapel space with an officiate of their choice — as long as they keep the total number no more than 10 and practice social distancing guidelines of staying six feet apart — the space seats up to 170.
In addition, Cloverdale staff are not attending the services. “Normally, Cloverdale employs a funeral director and two or three support staff per service to see them through,” said Garn. Again, it is to protect the funeral home staff, said Garn.
In addition to onsite services, Garn said Cloverdale also offers virtual funerals. “We’re able to webcast the services. We’ve had that for quite some time because there are often relatives in other locations who can’t make it.
At grave sight services in Boise and Meridian, a group of 10 or fewer socially-distanced friends and family members are also allowed. In Nampa, there can be more than 10 members at the burial ceremony, but social distancing must be adhered to, said Cody Swander, parks superintendent for the city of Nampa.
Garn said he feels bad for those places he’s heard about where family isn’t even allowed at burial services. “It really is quite sad when those families can’t participate in that,” he said. “It’s very interesting times.”