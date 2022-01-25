The Boise Farmers Market, a grower/producer market located in downtown Boise, announced in a press release it is currently looking for farmers, ranchers and other vendors for the 2022 Season. The release said all growers and producers will be considered, including but not limited to: vegetables and fruit, meat, cheese and other dairy, baked goods, preserved foods, prepared foods, on-site foods, and herbal/medicinal preparations. Artisans whose products are kitchen, food and, or, garden-related will also be considered.
“We are an agriculture focused farmers market,” the market said in a statement. “All prepared food vendors must include local ingredients, that can be traced back to the producer, in their products. Vendors must be the original producer of all items sold and must produce those items in Idaho or nearby in Oregon. If you fit these criteria, you will find our guidelines and application (on the website: theboisefarmersmarket.com).
The deadline for first round applications is Friday, Feb. 4. They will be promptly considered for the opening market and reviewed by a jury committee. Applicants will be notified of their denial or approval in early March. Vendors who apply after Feb. 4 will be juried as soon as possible, but not guaranteed for the opening.
The Boise Farmers Market will open the first Saturday in April — April 2 — with both markets: the BFM Walk-thru and Drive-Thru. The Boise Farmers Market operates every Saturday from the first Saturday in April through the last Saturday in October. The Winter Market opens the first Saturday in November and runs through the last Saturday before Christmas.
“We are open rain or shine,” said the release. “We support and promote buying from our local farmers, ranchers and producers and believe in the importance of building relationships between consumers, farmers, and our community.”
The Boise Farmers Market, established in 2013, is a community marketplace where local food and agricultural products are available year-round, and the community can learn about and become engaged in food system issues. The market is a catalyst and incubator for local food-related activities in the region and helps to build personal and community self-reliance.