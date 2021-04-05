Transportation should not be a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s the philosophy behind Valley Regional Transit’s latest efforts to get those with transportation challenges to COVID-19 vaccination sites. VRT announced in a press release it has expanded two of its existing transportation programs to include no-cost rides to the Saint Alphonsus vaccination site at The Village at Meridian.
Here is more information on the transportation options:
- VRT’s Lyft Transit Connection currently provides people a low-cost Lyft ride from their home or workplace to a transit stop located within a defined geographic area. The enhanced service will pick a person up at a bus stop within the same service area (valleyregionaltransit.org/LTC), take them directly to The Village vaccine site, then back to the bus stop afterward. The Lyft vaccination rides can only be booked by calling the VRT Help Desk at 208-345-7433. There is no charge for the Lyft Connection ride to and from the vaccination site. The Lyft Transit Connection to the vaccination site is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Rides can be booked with the Help Desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Rides2Wellness is a no-cost door-to-door shared ride service designed to get people to and from medical appointments at participating clinics in Ada County (valleyregionaltransit.org/R2W). VRT has added the Saint Alphonsus vaccination clinic to the list of destinations available through the program. To book a ride to a vaccination site, users will need to call the Help Desk at least two business days before their appointment, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Valley Regional Transit also has been offering no-cost rides to vaccination sites in Nampa and Caldwell since March 15. Riders can take VRT OnDemand to 11 vaccination facilities at no cost. For more information, visit the VRT website valleyregionaltransit.org/NCR2V or call the Help Desk at 208-345-7433.