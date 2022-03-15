The Idaho Academy of Family Physicians announced in a press release they recently honored two Idaho WWAMI physicians for outstanding work in their home state. Dr. Rebecca Katzman of Orofino has been selected as the 2022 Idaho Family Physician of the Year. Dr. Patrice Burgess, the Saint Alphonsus Executive Medical Director for System Clinical Integration and Health Informatics, will receive the 2022 Advocacy Award.
Dr. Katzman is a family physician at Clearwater Valley Health in north-central Idaho. There, she mentors Idaho WWAMI medical students who participate in hands-on clinical immersions designed to give them a taste of rural medicine in communities like Orofino. She also precepts residents from programs around the state and country. Under her leadership, Orofino has become a center for healthcare education in our state. “It’s an honor to train the next generation of physicians. The students bring passion to rural healthcare that will help address a major need in our area,” said Dr. Katzman
After receiving her Doctor of Medicine in 2011 from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Katzman completed her residency with the Family Medicine Residency (FMRI) of Idaho in Boise. In 2014, she was recognized by FMRI with the Idaho Resident Teacher Award. Dr. Katzman joined the Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinic team in 2015 and quickly assumed the role of Clinical Instructor for Idaho WWAMI in 2016. She has now been promoted to Clinical Assistant Professor.
Dr. Burgess is a family physician practicing in Boise, Idaho and currently serves in many leadership positions for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. She entered Idaho WWAMI in 1986, then launched into a very successful career which included serving in the Army National Guard and the Air Force. She now uses her more than 25 years of experience to mentor medical students through Idaho WWAMI. “Idaho is a great place to practice medicine. Students get to really experience our region, go out into rural areas and find places they love and practice styles they love,” said Dr. Burgess.
The first female president of the Idaho Medical Association, Dr. Burgess is an active advocate for public health. She is the Chair of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC), where she’s helped save lives around the state and ensured early access to vaccines for healthcare workers and Idahoans over 65.
Idaho WWAMI is the state’s public medical school and operates through an innovative partnership with the University of Idaho and the number-one ranked primary care medical school in the country, the University of Washington School of Medicine. Idaho WWAMI is an opportunity for Idahoans to access a top-tier regional medical school within their home state, as well as receive hands-on clinical training in underserved and rural communities. The unique, 50-year partnership has produced more full-spectrum physicians for the Gem State than any other medical school.