The more trust Americans place in their public health institutions, the more likely they are to heed their advice on ways to avoid COVID-19 infection, according to a new study led by University of Idaho researchers.

The researchers found that building trust in public health authorities will be critical to managing the next pandemic. As the concern of a perceived threat increases, people are more likely to adapt their behaviors to reduce risk. Increased trust in institutions enables people to identify risk more accurately, translating to more protective behaviors against diseases.

