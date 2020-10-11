BOISE TIMBER/THORNS SOCCER CLUB PLAYERS WEARING PINK SOCKS, RAISING FUNDS FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS
BOISE — For the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, boys and girls playing soccer with the Boise Timbers and Thorns Soccer Club (BTT) will be wearing pink socks to spread awareness of the disease that currently affects several BTT families. An anonymous donor donated the pink socks for the players. Additionally, as part of the Think Pink campaign, BTT will donate $1 for every goal scored by the BTT during October and is encouraging others to do the same. For more information on Think Pink, visit ThinkPink.io.
RACE FOR THE STEAKS TO BENEFIT THE IDAHO FOODBANK AND TREASURE VALLEY YMCA
BOISE — The Seventh Annual Race for the Steaks, hosted by the Idaho Beef Council, is now Raising the ‘Steaks’ on nutrition and health with registration fees equally supporting the “Beef Counts” program benefitting The Idaho Foodbank and the Treasure Valley YMCA.
Like many community events during this time, the race will be scheduled with runners participating virtually in 10K, 5K and .5K distance options. Runners have the week of Oct. 19 -24 to complete their course, with a results reporting deadline of Oct. 25.
Registration is $40. Race packs this year include a race t-shirt, free finger steaks from Big Jud’s, a free beverage voucher from Sockeye Brewing Company, a trio of The Grill Dad’s “Tuxedo Spice Blends” from Spiceology and an assortment of beef cooking guides and accessories. Registration details available at RaceForTheSteaks.com.
“The best part about this race, is that it can take place wherever you like to run or walk, and the money raised through registrations will support the Beef Counts program benefiting The Idaho Foodbank and the Treasure Valley YMCA. The donations to the ‘Beef Counts’ program will be matched by Agri Beef, providing 98 three-ounce servings of beef for each registration,” said T.K. Kuwahara, CEO of the Idaho Beef Council. “We want to thank our enthusiastic racers who have been part of Race for the Steaks for years, which is why we are having some exciting race pack prizes for participants thanks to our Idaho ranching families and some of our very supportive sponsors.”
WE ART WOMEN VIRTUAL BENEFIT FOR WCA HELD OCT. 22 – 28
“We Art Women,” a virtual benefit auction benefiting the Women’s and Children’s Alliance will be held Oct. 22 – 28. A virtual concert will be held Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. featuring local artists. There will also be guest appearances by the Boise mayor and police chief, WCA CEO Bea Black, Maggie O’Mara of News Channel 7, Keke Luv of Mix 106, Tim Johnstone of 94.9 The River and a special appearance by the Mini Joys, mini horses that visit the children at the shelter.
For more information and links, visit the We Art Women Facebook page.
All proceeds will raise essential funds for children’s services at the WCA.
BOISE STATE PUBLIC RATIO LAUNCHES NEW ENDOWMENT FOR LOCAL NEWS WITH RECENT LEGACY GIFT
BOISE─Boise State Public Radio recently announced The Endowment For Local News, dedicated to the media organization’s role as a leader in local, state and regional news. A gift from the estate of Charles and Lorraine Childers led to this creation of the station’s first endowment, which it intends to grow with future legacy gifts.
This year the station received an unrestricted gift of $1.1 million from the Childers’ estate, the largest gift ever granted to Boise State Public Radio. The majority of that gift, totaling $750,000, will be used in the creation of an endowment to support local news coverage.
Charles Childers grew up on a farm in Caldwell and worked as an engineer for Idaho Power his entire career. Lorraine was born in South Dakota and worked as a nurse in Idaho. Charles outlived Lorraine, who died in 2015, passing away in July 2019 at age 90.
Throughout their lifetimes, the Childers’ were consistent listeners and members of Boise State Public Radio, but with a modest giving history totaling $500 across the decades. At the end of his life, Charles created a will and named several charities in his estate. Their million-dollar gift was a surprise to the station. The station is encouraging its donors to expand this endowment through future gifts, with the Legacy Society. For more information, contact Chelan Lippincott, Broadcast Society manager, at chelanlippincott@boisestate.edu.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION SEEKS APPLICANTS
BOISE─The City of Boise’s Historic Preservation Commission is seeking applicants to serve a three-year term. The Commission makes final decisions on projects associated with the city’s historic districts, local landmarks and buildings with city owned historic easements. They also review appeals of administrative decisions.
Residents with backgrounds or experience in history, architecture, urban planning, archeology and law are encouraged to apply. Applicants must have the ability to meet monthly, be residents of the City of Boise or the Area of Impact and will serve for a three-year term. Meetings are typically held the last Monday of the month beginning at 5:30 p.m. The deadline for applying is Oct. 16. Residents can apply by sending a cover letter and resume to commissionapplications@cityofboise.org.
Saint Alphonsus leadership presented with American Flag from staff deployment in Afghanistan
Two Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center colleagues, Dr. Jonathan Miller, MD, an Emergency Department physician, and Valerie Hay, RN, a nurse in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, have presented an American flag to hospital leadership following their recent deployment. The flag flew on a critical care air transport mission both participated in as members of the Idaho Air National Guard 124th Fighter Wing, according to a press release.
Hay and Dr. Miller, both Majors in the Idaho Army National Guard, treated and helped transport two critically wounded Afghan soldiers from Bagram Air Base to Kandahar in July.
Hay and Dr. Miller have presented the flag that accompanied them on the C-130 aircraft to Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, and David McFadyen, president of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
“You fly flags for loved ones and anybody you feel well-supported by to show them that you were thinking of them on deployment and to show your patriotism,” Hays said in the press release.
Hay has worked at Saint Alphonsus for 17 years and has served in the Air Guard for 23 years. Dr. Miller has worked at Saint Alphonsus in the Emergency Department for six years.