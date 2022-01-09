Tates Rents raised $8,085 from their holiday raffle for a Traeger Bronze Pro Series Grill supporting Camp Rainbow Gold, which provides programs for families faced with pediatric cancer. Tickets were sold at all eight Treasure Valley locations for $5 each. Tates Rents Sales Manager Joe Plehal is pictured at right with Lonni Leavitt-Barker from Camp Rainbow Gold.
D.L. Evans Bank made a $2,625 donation to Idaho Women’s Business Center, which is hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and serves women-owned, Idaho-based entrepreneurs across the state by providing training opportunities, mentorship and access to funding. The donation was part of the 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative, which allows bank employees to nominated favorite nonprofits to receive a donation. Pictured from left to right: Susie Rios (Idaho Women’s Business Center Statewide Outreach Director), Vicky Fajardo (Idaho Women’s Business Center Program Manager) and Jennifer Colvin (D.L. Evans Investment Services Financial Advisor).
D.L. Evans Bank recently donated $5,250 to NeighborWorks Boise as part of the bank’s 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative. NeighborWorks’ mission is to create innovative housing solutions for underserved populations through strategic partnerships that contribute to building stronger communities.
Pictured from left to right: Bud Compher (CEO NeighborWorks Boise), RoseMarie Frost (Volunteer Office Assistant, NeighborWorks Boise), Brad Lish (Vice President Eagle Branch Manager) and Marc Brown (Director of Accounting, NeighborWorks Boise).
A holiday drawing by Oliver Hedrick of Siena Elementary School, won top honors in this year’s State Department of Education Holiday Card contest, chosen from more than 750 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade across the state.
Happy was one of the many children who received a bicycle at the Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway Dec. 18. Part of Happy’s dream bike story was “stickers, but not on because I will do it myself. And I want brakes on.” He later submitted additional details for his “very first and fast bike.” BBP’s all-star mechanic Jason Marden made building this bike his personal project. It took Happy about 15 seconds to learn how to ride his new bike.
Happy was one of the many children who received a bicycle at the Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway Dec. 18. Part of Happy’s dream bike story was “stickers, but not on because I will do it myself. And I want brakes on.” He later submitted additional details for his “very first and fast bike.” BBP’s all-star mechanic Jason Marden made building this bike his personal project. It took Happy about 15 seconds to learn how to ride his new bike.
Tates Rents raised $8,085 from their holiday raffle for a Traeger Bronze Pro Series Grill supporting Camp Rainbow Gold, which provides programs for families faced with pediatric cancer. Tickets were sold at all eight Treasure Valley locations for $5 each. Tates Rents Sales Manager Joe Plehal is pictured at right with Lonni Leavitt-Barker from Camp Rainbow Gold.
D.L. Evans Bank made a $2,625 donation to Idaho Women’s Business Center, which is hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and serves women-owned, Idaho-based entrepreneurs across the state by providing training opportunities, mentorship and access to funding. The donation was part of the 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative, which allows bank employees to nominated favorite nonprofits to receive a donation. Pictured from left to right: Susie Rios (Idaho Women’s Business Center Statewide Outreach Director), Vicky Fajardo (Idaho Women’s Business Center Program Manager) and Jennifer Colvin (D.L. Evans Investment Services Financial Advisor).
D.L. Evans Bank recently donated $5,250 to NeighborWorks Boise as part of the bank’s 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative. NeighborWorks’ mission is to create innovative housing solutions for underserved populations through strategic partnerships that contribute to building stronger communities.
Pictured from left to right: Bud Compher (CEO NeighborWorks Boise), RoseMarie Frost (Volunteer Office Assistant, NeighborWorks Boise), Brad Lish (Vice President Eagle Branch Manager) and Marc Brown (Director of Accounting, NeighborWorks Boise).
A holiday drawing by Oliver Hedrick of Siena Elementary School, won top honors in this year’s State Department of Education Holiday Card contest, chosen from more than 750 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade across the state.
Happy was one of the many children who received a bicycle at the Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway Dec. 18. Part of Happy’s dream bike story was “stickers, but not on because I will do it myself. And I want brakes on.” He later submitted additional details for his “very first and fast bike.” BBP’s all-star mechanic Jason Marden made building this bike his personal project. It took Happy about 15 seconds to learn how to ride his new bike.
Happy was one of the many children who received a bicycle at the Boise Bicycle Project’s Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway Dec. 18. Part of Happy’s dream bike story was “stickers, but not on because I will do it myself. And I want brakes on.” He later submitted additional details for his “very first and fast bike.” BBP’s all-star mechanic Jason Marden made building this bike his personal project. It took Happy about 15 seconds to learn how to ride his new bike.