A Boise family featured in a documentary calling for greater prevention of medical mistakes is coming to the Egyptian Theatre next week for the film’s screening and a panel discussion.
“To Err Is Human: a Patient Safety Documentary,” was produced and directed by Mike Eisenberg, the son of late patient safety pioneer, Dr. John M. Eisenberg, and looks at the health care system’s ongoing fight against preventable harm.
Featured in the film is the family of Sue Sheridan. Sheridan has gained national attention in recent years as an advocate for patient safety. Sue lost her husband after a late cancer diagnosis, and her son, Cal, has cerebral palsy because doctors did not diagnose a case of severe jaundice when he was born.
The Idaho Caregiver Alliance, in partnership with Boise State’s Center for the Study of Aging, will be presenting a premiere showing of “To Err Is Human” at the Egyptian Theatre at 6:30 p.m. March 10. The event aligns with Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 8-14, and will include a reception and panel discussion with health care leaders and the filmmakers. Event proceeds will go to the Idaho Caregiver Alliance to expand respite support and programs.
Sarah Toevs, director of Boise State’s Center for the Study of Aging, is the one who got the ball rolling to bring the documentary to the Egyptian, said Tiffany Robb, research associate for the center and for the Idaho Caregiver Alliance.
The Sheridan family’s local tie only makes the documentary more powerful, Robb said. Toevs got in contact with the producers of the film to see if there was a chance in bringing it to Boise, and “the stars were aligning,” said Robb.
Not only will there be a screening of the film, but a number of those involved, including the director, the attorney who represented the Sheridans, and the entire Sheridan family, will be on hand along with local health professionals to sit on a panel discussion following the film.
In addition, Sue Sheridan will introduce the film at the March 10 screening, Robb said. “This has become her legacy.”