BOISE — A popular program for dogs and their owners is back. Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, 9889 W. Hill Road Parkway, became seasonal dog off-leash areas starting Sunday, Nov. 1. The program runs through the end of February, a press release announced.
All areas of the two parks are available for off-leash dog use from sunrise to sunset, with the exception of Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads and playgrounds. Owners are reminded to please pick up after their pets.
Together Treasure Valley Dog Island will remain open throughout the winter, but users should note that seasonal draw down of water in the ponds surrounding the island is underway. Please be careful and keep your pet away from the banks.
The seasonal off-leash program at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex is intended to help prevent long-term damage and address public health and safety concerns caused by geese.
Fall is also a good time to obtain or renew an animal license for your pet — both can be done by visiting the City of Boise’s animal licensing website.
To learn more about other dog-friendly parks and areas in the City of Boise, visit the City of Boise’s off-leash parks and areas web page.