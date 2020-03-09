BOISE — For the first time, Timberline High School won the Western Idaho Regional Science Bowl on March 3 and will represent Idaho in the national competition in Washington, D.C., this spring.
More than 160 western Idaho students, representing 17 schools and spanning 24 teams, were tested on their knowledge of science subjects and concepts during regionals, according to a press release about the event. The competition for 9-12 grade students was held at Boise State University at sponsored by the Micron Foundation.
Other teams receiving honors include:
- Runner up: Boise High School
- Third place: Borah High School
- Sportsmanship: Riverstone International School
Timberline will compete April 30 to May 4 at the National Science Bowl competition for high school students, coordinated by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. In addition to an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in D.C., the team will experience several days of science activities and sightseeing.
Launched in 1991, the National Science Bowl is a highly competitive science education and academic event among teams of high school and middle school students who compete in a fast-paced verbal forum to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math.