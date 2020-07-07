A nationally recognized independent evaluator of medical institutions — IBM Watson Health — has named three as top performers in the Treasure Valley; two of them share the same city, Boise. For its seventh time, St. Luke’s Health System was named one of the “15 Top Health Systems” in the country. This year, Saint Alphonsus Health System joined in the top 15 rankings. A press release announcing the standings said “no other city in the country has two health systems on the list.” West Valley Medical Center was also again named as a top performing medical institution and landed a spot on the evaluator’s “top 100” list.
St. Luke Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Bart Hill said the award was due to the hospital’s dedicated and skilled staff and providers. “They truly are heroes who come to work every day, now in the face of increased personal risk, because that is who they are.”
Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System, said the recognition “is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and compassion of every colleague in our health system. We are proud of the work we do every day to be a trusted partner in healthcare and wellness for our communities in Idaho and Oregon.”
It is also the seventh time West Valley’s been awarded the top distinction.
“Together, we are focused on our commitment to the care and improvement of human life,” said Betsy Hunsicker, chief executive officer at West Valley Medical Center. “Our care team strives to make a real difference in the lives of every patient we serve. This award once again reflects their exceptional efforts, now more than ever, in creating a safe environment to build healthier tomorrows.”
IBM Watson Health’s study found, among other findings, that the highest-performing systems had lower inpatient mortality and few patient complications; had greater compliance following influenza immunization protocols; had lower 30-day readmission rates; provided faster emergency care; and scored higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience.
“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, vice President and chief health officer for IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”
The IBM Watson Health Study is at ibm.com.