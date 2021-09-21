BOISE — September is National Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month, and three Idaho women leaders announced they are taking advantage of that opportunity to advance the conversation about mental illness, and the support and education for those affected by it in Idaho.
Each of the women says they are familiar with the difficulty in finding appropriate mental health resources for themselves or a family member. Idaho ranks among the highest in the nation for prevalence of mental illness and lowest for access to health, according to Mental Health America’s state ranking.
A number of Idaho organizations are working to turn these statistics around. These women say education and destigmatizing mental illness are essential to that effort. They lead an organization that locally and statewide seeks to do just that, making it easier for others to care for themselves or a family member with a mental health diagnosis.
Christina Cernansky is the president of NAMI Idaho, the statewide organization of the National Alliance for Mental Illness. She joined NAMI via the NAMI Wood River Valley affiliate where she served as executive director. She became president of the board of NAMI Idaho and moved to Boise in November to work in suicide prevention with the military. One of her primary areas of focus is breaking the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide. She was behind a campaign to end stigma in the Wood River Valley that she would like to help bring to the Treasure Valley.
“The more we are able to talk about mental health challenges — whether it’s anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal thoughts — the more we can normalize the conversation to allow those the space they need to come out of the shadows of despair,” Cernansky said.
Cernansky said funding from Cambia Health Solutions, intended to address the urgent mental and behavioral health needs in Idaho that have become intensified by the pandemic, allowed the organization to hire its first staff since 2008 earlier this year, including local nonprofit consultant Beth Markley as executive director.
Markley said nearly half of the contacts NAMI Idaho receives are families in crisis. She’d like to see NAMI Idaho’s family education and support programs expand to meet demand.
“More than half of Idaho’s teenagers who have depression did not receive any care last year,” Markley said. “When a child struggles with mental illness, the whole family struggles.”
The other organizations that received funding include Idaho Primary Care association, Empower Idaho, and the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Rounding out the group is Alex London, who chairs the board for the Treasure Valley affiliate of NAMI, which partners with NAMI Idaho to ensure local educational outreach and support. Their recent growth has included a new office space to be able to host training, groups, and classes, and a partnership with Rainbow Circle Treasure Valley, a LGBTQA+ specific mental health support group.
“Our NAMI Treasure Valley affiliate spans the area from Mountain Home to Ontario,” said London. “It’s a big region with diverse needs from rural outreach, to military families, and a large young adult population. Our support groups and classes are open to anyone seeking resources.”
Like Cernansky, London feels strongly in the need to break the stigma with regard to mental health. “Stories and courage from all those affected by mental illness encourages others to speak up and seek aid with the support network of peers, families, and partnerships that continue to build within the valley,” she said.