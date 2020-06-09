It was to be the trip of a lifetime. That item Joan Ann Piper was going to cross off her bucket list.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and all plans were off.
No Disneyland Paris for her this spring.
So instead of enjoying Paris, Lourdes and Disneyland, Joan Ann was facing another chemotherapy treatment for her Stage Four metastatic breast cancer at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute in Nampa.
But the Saint Alphonsus colleagues had other ideas.
When Joan Ann and her husband arrived for her latest treatment, they were greeted by staff wearing Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears. “I kind of at first thought I’d missed a Disneyland national holiday, or something. I came in and at Reception they all had mouse ears on, and if I’d known, I would have worn my mouse ears today,” Joan Ann recalled. “And then I was escorted back here and told very specifically that something was waiting for me — don’t faint — is it more paperwork? Because I’m getting good at paperwork, that’s fine.”
But it wasn’t paperwork or more forms. The staff had transformed a corner of the infusion clinic into Paris. There were Disney decorations, a French-themed pillow on her chair, mini Eiffel Towers, musicians playing Disney and French music, and food. Lots of food.
“About three weeks ago, we came up with the idea to put together a little get-together for Joan Ann, and to bring in some love to her,” said Desiree Garza, a medical assistant at the Cancer Institute. “We ordered some pastries, got some decorations from Amazon, and created that little Paris scene and Disney magic for her in the Cancer Institute.”
Another colleague did some “Facebook stalking,” and made a collage of photos of Joan Ann and her family enjoying trips at Disneyland and other locations.
Joan Ann was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago, and after undergoing a mastectomy, she thought the cancer was gone. But a little more than a year ago, while being treated for what she thought was a bleeding ulcer, she got the news: The cancer had returned.
“I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in my stomach, liver, liver lymph node, two spots on my spine and my shoulder. And it was an out-of-the-blue diagnosis.”
While there have been some victories and some setbacks in her treatment, Joan Ann says she’s not letting the cancer define her. “Even on my worst day, when I feel absolutely the worst I can, I’m still me. I haven’t changed who I am. The cancer might affect my body, but it’s a choice how much I’m going to let it affect my spirit and my attitude. I can keep dreaming, I can keep planning, and that makes me happy.”
The virtual trip to France and Disneyland Paris certainly made her happy, and it lifted the spirits of those colleagues who helped organize the party.
“I work with an amazing team, they’re excellent at what they do, and they really care about her. We care about every one of our patients — we treat them like family,” said Dr. Bobby Chawla, Medical Oncologist and Joan Ann’s doctor at the Cancer Institute. “Cancer doesn’t stop because of a pandemic. It keeps going. And at Saint Al’s, we continued to provide advanced cancer care. We continued cancer surgeries. We continued cancer chemotherapy, radiation, immune therapy, targeted therapy, all the advanced cares that are available to us for our patients throughout this, and our staff really needed something to kind of lift their spirits, and that’s what they looked for.”
Dr. Chawla said especially during the ongoing pandemic, the staff at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute has a duty to support their patients. And he said in turn, the patients support the staff.
He hopes that better days are just ahead. “And I hope and pray her future gets better, too, and she responds to her new treatments and continues to improve, but also that the world gets better, so that she can go back out and complete that bucket list.”
Desiree Garza said the emotional party struck the right chord for Joan Ann and for colleagues. “It was amazing, because here at the Cancer Institute, we’re very caring, very emotional. We love what we do. It’s touching, and we want to give back as much as we can. We would do it for every patient if we could, and I know that’s kind of hard. But we wanted to touch Joan Ann and her family and bring some peace during this time.”
Though she’s facing challenges in her treatment and recovery, Joan Ann said she couldn’t be in better hands. “I thank God every day in my prayers for the people who are caring for me. For the Saint Alphonsus team. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “I would love to thank Saint Alphonsus by getting well enough to come back as a volunteer. That would bring it full circle, because I know what it means to have that extra level of care, to have a volunteer stop by and ask me how I’m doing. To be part of this group, even in a peripheral way, as a volunteer occasionally, that would be the most tremendous thank you that I could give to Saint Alphonsus. That’s a goal.”
Another item to add to the bucket list.