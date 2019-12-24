As people reassess their lifestyle heading into a new year, they often wonder, “What would it be like to give up on (or cut down) my tobacco/vape use?” As health professionals working with people who are ready to quit, we often ask the wrong question. Instead of, “Why don’t you quit?” we should ask, “How can we help and support you as you try to cut down or quit?”
Seventy percent of people who use tobacco/vape WANT to quit. They just don’t know how. Here are some facts and ideas to consider in support of making that long-term change.
Reduction is a good place to start!
It’s not always enough to set a firm New Year’s Resolution just to quit — only about 8% of us “stick to it”. However, it IS a good idea to start looking at unhealthy lifestyle choices and decide to do some harm reduction.
Harm reduction isn’t just your health!
One woman I worked with smoked 15 cigarettes a day. When she quit, she was able to save about $350 in 12 weeks — enough to take a vacation to visit a friend she hadn’t seen in 10 years! What could YOU do with an extra $350?
Quitting/reducing can be difficult. Why?
Smoking/vaping/chewing makes you feel good. It releases a chemical in the brain called dopamine, the “feel good hormone” (this same hormone is released when you eat your favorite foods and during sex). There are other ways to release the dopamine, but the feeling may not be as intense. Think slow, long-lasting vs. immediate gratification.
Vaping is NOT a safe alternative!
Many people think e-cigarettes and vaping (also called “Juuling”) are harmless, and marketing leads us to believe this is true.
• People often don’t realize that vape usually contains nicotine (a tobacco derivative) and JUUL always contains nicotine — and the majority of those that vape nicotine regularly will become addicted.
• Some believe it’s safe to vape non-nicotine products, but our lungs are not meant to have these types of chemicals in them. Do this experiment: spray some water on your arm, then in another area spray a propellant, like spray mouthwash. It will be sticky. THAT is the chemical going into your lungs.
• About one in four high school seniors report they have at least tried vaping!
Ideas for change:
Know WHY: Is this cig/vape/chew one you MUST have, or is it just because you always have one at 5 p.m.?
Have a plan to quit/reduce: You don’t build a house without a plan.
Prepare for challenges, triggers and barriers: Friday night with friends, dinner with in-laws, etc.
Reframe: Don’t look at the cig/vape/chew it as a reward — see it as the stealth agent stealing from you.
PRACTICE: Most people require several attempts. Every attempt is a step toward success.
Talk to most anyone who has quit tobacco or vape and they will say “Why didn’t I do this before?” You CAN do it, we are here to help.
For more information on Saint Alphonsus Tobacco Free Living programs and resources, call 208-367-7373, email SAHSTobaccofreeliving@saintalphonsus.org, or visit saintalphonsus.org/specialty/tobacco-free-living/.