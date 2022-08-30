wine1.jpg

Aerial view over Benches Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hills AVA, Washington.

 Courtesy of the Washington Wine Commission

August means hopefully cooling weather, back to school endeavors, and it is also Washington wine month. Second in the United States only to California in terms of amount of wine produced, Washington has a well won reputation for crafting high quality wines. And the month of August is a wonderful time to celebrate the diverse selection of wines produced in our neighboring state.

While there are currently over 1,050 wineries in Washington state, as recent as 2001 there were only one hundred wineries. When I started learning about wine in 2002, Washington was just starting its dynamic growth. While iconic wineries such as Ste. Michelle Estates were in existence, the wines were niche in appeal and primarily limited to the local market. Today it is estimated that over seventeen million cases of Washington wine are produced each year and key domestic markets include Washington, California, and New York. Washington wines are also featured on the international stage with strong export markets in Canada, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com

