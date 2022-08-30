...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Aerial view over Benches Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hills AVA, Washington.
August means hopefully cooling weather, back to school endeavors, and it is also Washington wine month. Second in the United States only to California in terms of amount of wine produced, Washington has a well won reputation for crafting high quality wines. And the month of August is a wonderful time to celebrate the diverse selection of wines produced in our neighboring state.
While there are currently over 1,050 wineries in Washington state, as recent as 2001 there were only one hundred wineries. When I started learning about wine in 2002, Washington was just starting its dynamic growth. While iconic wineries such as Ste. Michelle Estates were in existence, the wines were niche in appeal and primarily limited to the local market. Today it is estimated that over seventeen million cases of Washington wine are produced each year and key domestic markets include Washington, California, and New York. Washington wines are also featured on the international stage with strong export markets in Canada, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
Washington has many factors that make it well-suited to wine production including a beneficial climate, unique geologic events, as well as strong investment in research and technology. The state boasts on average 55 more hours of sunlight per growing season than Napa ensuring that a wide variety of grape varietals can thrive. Furthermore, the low rainfall, on average just seven inches per year, means that not only are pest and disease pressure lower but that growers can precisely irrigate to stimulate vines to grow grapes suitable for the style of wine to be produced. Geologically, the soils in the state’s vineyards have been formed from a variety of events including ancient volcanos, the infamous Missoula Floods and enthusiastic winds creating varied soils profiles throughout the state. In terms of research and technology, Washington wine allocates 25% of their budget to support viticulture and enology research ensuring investment in key priorities as identified by the wine industry.
With its rich history and strong market presence, Washington state is in a strong position to continue growing. While over eighty different grape varietals are grown in the state, key varieties include Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah for the reds with Riesling and Chardonnay providing the bulk of the white varieties. With a wide variety of styles of wine produced in the state, it’s easy to find a wine to suit everyone. From off-dry Rieslings to big and bold Cabernet Sauvignons, there is something to enjoy for every wine drinker.
In terms of red wines, I like to say that Washington wines enjoy a balance of ripe fruit with a ‘crunchy’ acid backbone and often a slightly more savory finish than Napa Valley. For whites, the wines tend to be similarly fruity, but the acid is also brighter, more apparent, and a mineral note can often be found in these wines. Nevertheless, the best way to learn about Washington wine is to embark upon your own Washington wine quest. Who knows, you may find a new favorite bottle!
The Aftertaste
Acid is a vital component in wine as it provides contrast to the alcohol and fruit notes providing a complex, flavorful experience. On the palate you can sense the level of acid in a wine by tilting your head forward after tasting the wine and keeping your mouth open a bit. By judging the amount that you salivate (high acid wines make you salivate vigorously while low acid wines barely prompt a response), you can determine the acid level.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com