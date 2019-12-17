When we think of the holiday season, what usually comes to mind is fond times with family members, holiday parties, and spending time with the ones we love. For many, this is often the case, but for some the holidays can be the loneliest time of the year.
For those who live far from home, the elderly, the recently divorced, or those who have lost a spouse, the holidays can often be a very lonely experience. For those who feel lonely this holiday season, here are some tips to help reduce your loneliness and increase your enjoyment of the holiday season.
Reach out to others
An important step to reduce loneliness is to be proactive in increasing your interactions with others. Make an effort to reach out to friends and family members and reconnect with old friends and distant family members. Ask what they are doing for the holidays and don’t be afraid to share how you are feeling; they will more than likely want to help.
Become involved in social activities
Make plans to get involved with church activities, join a social group or club, or create your own social event. Online social group sites such as MeetUp.com are great ways to find groups of like-minded people. Being involved in social activities will allow you to meet others like you and increase your social support network.
Change your expectations
It is important to realize that families usually never measure up to the “perfect” families portrayed in the movies. Most families have some difficult family members or dysfunction. Accepting that every family has some dysfunction and making an effort to be grateful for the family and friends you do have can increase your happiness.
Celebrate the holidays in a different way
If celebrating the holidays in your traditional way causes sadness, create new holiday traditions. You could take a trip or spend time helping others in the community.
Help others
One way to reduce loneliness and sadness is to help others. Helping others can decrease depression, increase social connections, and increase self-worth. Some things you can do to help others is to volunteer at a homeless shelter, soup kitchen, or animal shelter. Searching online will allow you to find many volunteering opportunities.
Seek out professional help
If you experience depression and loneliness every holiday season, it may be worthwhile to seek professional help by seeing a counselor. Counseling can help to uncover any underlying issues that could be contributing to your holiday loneliness. Most employers offer Employee Assistance Programs as part of their healthcare benefits. Check with your company to see if counseling is available, or seek the help of a licensed mental health counselor.