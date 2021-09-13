We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Boise Phil cancelled its opening performance due to the recent COVID surge and increasing stress on local hospitals.
“The Opening Night: Sounds of Celebration” concert and “Encore Ball” fundraiser have been canceled due to surging COVID-19 and overwhelmed hospitals, the Boise Philharmonic announced Sunday.
The concert at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts was scheduled for Sept. 18. The Board of Directors for the Boise Phil voted to cancel due to the high transmission rates of COVID-19 in the Treasure Valley.
“Live music will return to our community, but we need your help,” said Laura Reynolds, the executive director for the Boise Phil. “We need our community to get vaccinated, wear masks to help slow the spread of this virus, and ease the burden our healthcare workers are facing. Our musicians are eager to perform and we do look forward to presenting live concerts for you safely in the future.”
This marks the second year the pandemic has forced cancellations for the live symphonic performances. It’s been over 500 days since the last time all members of the orchestra performed together, Reynolds said.
For future concerts, the Boise Phil will add more safety protocols including mask requirements, reduced capacity in venues and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results.
“All of us at the Morrison Center support the very difficult decision the Boise Phil has had to make on their first concert,” said Laura Kendall, the executive director of of the Morrison Center. “We are ready to support all our local arts organizations as they work to return to live performances with additional protocols for audiences, shifting of dates, easy ticket returns, and timely communications on what to expect. We have implemented a number of practices to ensure a safe space for performers, staff, volunteers, and audiences. We thank our audiences for their patience and support as we reopen.”
All tickets for the debut season performance will be refunded. All tickets to the “Encore” Ball will be transferred to Spring 2022 unless otherwise requested. If you would like a refund, email: tickets@boisephil.org or call (208) 344-7849.
For anyone who still wants to scratch that live music itch, the Boise Philharmonic will continue its Digital Stage performances, on-demand concerts that can be streamed.
“It’s something we knew we would continue this year,” Reynolds said. “People are at different stages of comfort and we are trying to create options where everyone can feel safe.”