Right now, our healthcare workers in Ada County are on the frontlines of battling the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that continues to spread throughout our city, state, and nation. You are putting yourselves in the path of this virus — in this community and all around our state — in this unprecedented crisis. Our doctors, nurses, technicians, transporters, EMTs, pharmacists and everyone who supports patient care are rising to the occasion and caring for our most vulnerable populations. Your dedication and commitment goes so beyond our expectations.
Thank you — from everyone at Assistance League of Boise — for the sacrifices you make, every day and especially during this pandemic. Your dedication, commitment and courage deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration. Your service to patients is saving countless lives and making thousands of differences.
For our part, our organization has reinstated the requirement for wearing a mask while working or shopping at our facility in Garden City. Our mission is to "Transform lives and to Strengthen our community." This is a small inconvenience in the scope of the efforts being made to protect our community, our healthcare workers and curb the spread of the virus.
Finally, to express our appreciation and gratitude for our everyday heroes, we would like to invite you to our Thrift Shop in Garden City on Oct. 29 and 30.
You will receive 50% off discount on all items purchased. We hope you will spread the word about these special days, and it will also be promoted via our social media on Facebook and Instagram.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
With our deepest appreciation, we thank you for everything that you have done, are doing and will continue to do while the battle continues to control this pandemic.