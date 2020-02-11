NAMPA — Terry Reilly Health Services will participate in the annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ event, a program offering free Dental to eligible children at no cost to families. The event will be held at Terry Reilly’s Canyon Dental from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Exams, cleanings, fluoride, fillings and extractions will be available for children who have no insurance and who are from low income families.
The event is in partnership with the American Dental Association’s ‘Give Kids a Smile’ program, as well as the Idaho State Dental Association. To reserve a spot for your child, contact Mary McMullen and Irene Romero at 208-344-0086, extensions 3504 and 7747, accordingly. Space is limited.
For more information, visit the website: trhs.org or follow on Facebook.