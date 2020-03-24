CALDWELL — A press release issued by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, said it has awarded a $350,000 grant to help Terry Reilly Health Services expand services in Canyon County.
The new clinic is being built in downtown Caldwell and combines low-cost, high-quality healthcare with affordable housing for seniors.
“A key emphasis for the Murdock Trust is partnering with nonprofits that are proposing innovative solutions to address the unique needs of their local community,” said Steve Moore, executive director, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “This project by Terry Reilly Health Services demonstrates a collaborative mindset, bringing solutions for both affordable healthcare and affordable housing to the growing population of Caldwell. We are grateful to nonprofits and community partners like Terry Reilly that think outside of the box and find new ways to serve the common good and promote community flourishing.”
The grant to Terry Reilly Health Services reflects Murdock Trust’s continued investment in the Pacific Northwest, having donated more than $1 billion to nonprofits that serve the Pacific Northwest since 1975.
The new building has already broken ground and will include four stories. The first floor will be home to a Terry Reilly clinic, providing integrated medical, dental and behavioral healthcare services for all. In addition, Terry Reilly has partnered with Cleveland Square LP to add 50 affordable housing units on the top three floors for individuals or families age 55 and older.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the investment of the Murdock Trust in this project that bridges housing, healthcare and economic development in downtown Caldwell,” said Heidi Hart, CEO, Terry Reilly Health Services.
The combination of housing and healthcare will begin to address mounting needs in Caldwell, where nearly 500 families are on the waiting list for affordable housing, more adults lack dental care than in Idaho overall, and nearly three times the number of children live at or below the poverty line compared to children statewide.
Terry Reilly purchased the historic Pennywise Drugstore building in downtown Caldwell in 2017 to expand medical and behavioral services while also bringing affordable dental care to Caldwell. The central location will serve an additional 3,055 patients within the first two years of opening in early 2021.
Terry Reilly has been providing affordable healthcare to the Treasure Valley since 1971, serving a total of 37,000 patients throughout Ada, Canyon and Owyhee counties. They expanded to build a location in Caldwell in 2006, where they currently serve 4,000 patients. With a growing population base, the current Caldwell clinic has become too small to accommodate an integrated model of care that includes medical, dental and behavioral health. The new clinic will nearly double capacity in Caldwell.