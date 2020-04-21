Syngenta donates 60 boxes of gloves to Saltzer Health Apr 21, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Syngenta, a global agrochemical and seed company that operates an R&D and seed production facility in Nampa, donated 60 boxes of gloves to Saltzer Health last week. Courtesy Saltzer Health Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Syngenta, a global agrochemical and seed company that operates an R&D and seed production facility in Nampa, donated 60 boxes of gloves to Saltzer Health last week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Saltzer Health Glove Agrochemical Box Production R&d Seed Load comments