The SXSW Music Festival that was scheduled to take place March 13-22 was cancelled on Friday due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
But for now, both the Sun Valley Film Festival on March 18-22 and Boise’s Treefort Music Festival on March 25-29 are still on.
Both festivals have sent out press releases on the topic and representatives of both said they are continuing to follow the evolving nature of the disease and will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and public health districts.
They are also putting measures in place to increase the safety of attendees, including:
- Adding hand-washing stations, including sinks with soap, hand sanitizers, tissues for event staff and participants.
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning high-traffic areas, such as doorknobs, railings, bathrooms, and tables at the venues.
- Wiping surfaces with products that are effective against common disease-causing organisms.
- Sanitizing all mics in between performances, panels and talks.
In addition, Treefort said it will not allow staff and volunteers who are sick or feeling sick to attend the festival. All those speaking on panels will have their own microphone, and Central District Health is inspecting all festival venues to ensure all food, beverage, and sanitary stations are up to standard.
At Treefort, there will also be a medical tent for examining attendees who are showing respiratory symptoms or not feeling well, and those individuals may be asked to leave the festival. The tent will also have masks on site for individuals showing respiratory symptoms. And, trash collection will be increased.
As for the possibility of possible contagion from visiting artists, Treefort said, “We have not identified anyone, artists or otherwise, traveling to Treefort from high risk international locations.”
Treefort’s website also advised: “Stay home or in your hotel if you have a fever to help maintain the health of all event participants. Replace hugs and high fives with booty bumps, elbow taps or air fives.”
As a reminder, here are the current recommendations provided by the CDC:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
For more information and updates which will be posted often, visit the websites at: sunvalleyfilmfestival.org and treefortmusicfest.com.