Obesity is growing; America is growing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity in the United States has increased from 30% in 2000 to 42% in 2020. These are shocking numbers!
Our main goal at the Saint Alphonsus Metabolic and Bariatric Center is to help our patients navigate this growing world and inform them about the options that exist in the struggle against obesity. Anyone trying to lose weight has been confronted with a vast number of diets, plans, and programs. For most people, these work for a few months, and then the weight comes right back. We focus on the surgical treatment of obesity, which is the most effective weight loss intervention available. For some people who have not had success with their past attempts, surgery can be the best option.
Surgery is indicated for people with a body mass index (BMI) of at least 40, or 35 if there are medical diseases associated with obesity. It’s important for surgical candidates to be free from damaging addictions like smoking or alcohol use, as well as be in a stable life situation with support from the people close to them. Most insurance companies pay for bariatric surgery, though some plans have exceptions. We screen insurance companies before patients arrive to ensure they have coverage.
It’s important to understand that weight loss surgery is not a magical procedure, but is a tool that if used correctly, can be extremely effective for long-term weight loss. Our patients undergo a six-month-long program including nutritionist visits, diet counseling, weight monitoring, and a psychiatric clearance. After the process is complete, patients go forward with the selected surgery. Most of our patients choose between a sleeve gastrectomy or a gastric bypass. In both procedures, we reduce the size of the patient’s stomach, limiting how much a person can eat and helping to restrict calories and reduce hunger. We tailor the surgery to the patient based on their goals and other medical conditions.
Saint Alphonsus has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center for patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity and related conditions by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).
We are innovators in minimally invasive surgery, and nearly all our procedures are done robotically or laparoscopically. This means small “poke hole” incisions, a shorter recovery, and less pain. Patients usually stay one night in the hospital after surgery, and sometimes even go home the same day. But this isn’t the end of the story! We continue to follow patients indefinitely after surgery to ensure they are on the pathway to successful long term weight loss. Our greatest joy in our work is seeing our patients one, two, or even five years down the road living a life they previously only dreamed about.
Dr. Daniel Prior, DO is a bariatric surgeon and bariatric medical director at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center