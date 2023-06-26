Dr. A. Patrice Burgess

Dr. A. Patrice Burgess 

Summer is a time for cookouts, camping trips, visits to national parks, family reunions and spending time with friends across the country. As the United States enjoys a post-pandemic summer vacation, it’s important to remember that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not gone.

It’s true that the number of people hospitalized and COVID-19 deaths are significantly down here in Idaho and across the country. And the federal government has ended the public health state of emergency. But that doesn’t mean COVID-19 is over. It simply means the government’s response to the pandemic is scaling down. The World Health Organization says COVID-19 continues to spread, the virus is evolving, and it remains a global health threat, but at a lower level of concern.

