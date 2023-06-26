Summer is a time for cookouts, camping trips, visits to national parks, family reunions and spending time with friends across the country. As the United States enjoys a post-pandemic summer vacation, it’s important to remember that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not gone.
It’s true that the number of people hospitalized and COVID-19 deaths are significantly down here in Idaho and across the country. And the federal government has ended the public health state of emergency. But that doesn’t mean COVID-19 is over. It simply means the government’s response to the pandemic is scaling down. The World Health Organization says COVID-19 continues to spread, the virus is evolving, and it remains a global health threat, but at a lower level of concern.
For most of us, immunity from the virus is strong thanks to safe and effective vaccines or some degree of natural immunity (people who had COVID and then recovered). Still, older folks, those with heart or lung conditions, weakened immune systems, or people who are obese or have diabetes remain vulnerable to COVID-19. They should take care when traveling, being in large groups, or in close contact with someone who is infected.
So how can you enjoy your summer while protecting yourself or your loved ones from COVID?
Get a vaccine. Talk with your doctor or health care provider about what vaccine is appropriate. If you’re due for a booster shot, get it. If you’ve never had the vaccine at all, you can now get caught up with just one shot of the new bivalent preparation targeted at the newer variants that are currently circulating.
Wear a mask. While we’ve seen the use of masks dramatically decline, it’s not unusual to see people in the grocery store, walking down the street or in a movie theater wearing a mask. The mask protects them and protects you. Make sure you have high-quality masks and use them when in crowded areas particularly.
Avoid large groups in enclosed spaces. We’re lucky that during the warm summer months, many activities and get-togethers are outdoors. This helps minimize the spread of not only COVID but other respiratory viruses. But if your summer plans include popular tourist sites, airports or indoor activities, it’s best to either change plans or make sure you are protected with vaccines and/or a mask.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Wash your hands! Your mother was right; clean hands help stop the spread of illness.
Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands right away, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t risk spreading the virus to others.
We are clearly in a post-COVID world, but the virus hasn’t gone away completely. Our immunity has improved and as a society, we are more equipped to handle the disease. Our hospitals and health care systems understand COVID better and are here to provide care.
Enjoy your summer holiday plans but remember to be careful and protect yourself and your loved ones.
Dr. A. Patrice Burgess is Chief Medical Officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System